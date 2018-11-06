Re: the Nov. 4 article "Tucsonans mobilize for gravely injured Gil."
Thank you for your inspiring article recently on the precious pup, Gil. His strong will to survive is incredible! News sources tend to dwell on the negatives in our world. It was awesome to read how Tucson has rallied around this gentle soul. I volunteer with a rescue group here in Tucson. It is very rewarding, difficult at times, but still very rewarding. There IS goodness in the world. There are many good people right here in Tucson, too! With everything else going on in the news we sometimes forget that. Let us focus on kindness every day.
Carol Ann Hayden
Northwest side
