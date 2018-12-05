One of the most touching moments from the state funeral of President George H.W. Bush was the scene of his service dog, Sully, lying quietly beside the casket. It took me back nearly 60 years. When my family left Boston in 1945 to migrate to Tucson, my uncle gave me an English Springer Spaniel pup named Skeeter. In the next decade, as I embarked on a law career and raising a family, Skeeter was inherited by my Dad and lived a good life until age 16.
Dad often slept outdoors on a cot in balmy Tucson summers, as many Tucsonans did in the early '60s. He told me that one early morning, awhile before dawn, he felt a cold nose touch his hand and he patted Skeeter on his head. In the morning he found Skeeter lying dead right beside his bed, having said his last goodbye. All dogs treat good men with honor.
Paul Rees
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.