Re: the May 7 article "Desert View students protest arrest of peer by Border Patrol."
Thanks to the students of Desert View High School for standing up with courage to show compassion for one of their fellow students, in opposition to the authority that lacks understanding and mercy. It is the young people like these that give us the elderly hope in our continuing struggle to love others as some of us still believe, “God is love, and those who abide in love abide in God, and God abides in them. … Those who say, ‘I love God,’ and hate their brothers or sisters, are liars; for those who do not love a brother or sister whom they have seen, cannot love God whom they have not seen” (1 John 4: 16-20). Thanks to the younger generation who has the courage to love. Thanks be to God!
Ke Chiang Hsieh
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.