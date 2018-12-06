Legendary singer/actor/producer/director Frank Sinatra was born 103 years ago on December 12, 1915. His talent in the entertainment field has endured through the years and it is a testament to his abilities.
Join me in wishing 'Ole Blue Eyes' a very Happy Birthday along with such luminaries as jazz singer Peggy King and the All-Star Jazz Trio, music archivist Anthony DiFlorio III, talent promoter Billy Jon Coogan, musician George Roumanis (bass), Tony Bennett, WYYR program director Chris Valenti, Diana Krall and add Willie Nelson's beautiful new tribute CD titled, 'My Way' featuring 11 songs made popular by Sinatra. As Count Basie would say, 'One More Time!'-
Happy 103rd Birthday, Frank! May you keep swingin' among the stars with the rest of those entertainers who left us all too soon.
Herb Stark
Mooresville, N.C.
