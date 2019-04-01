That sweet 'Girl Next Door' singer/actress Jane Powell celebrated her 90th birthday on April 1, 2019! The star of stage, screen and radio is noted for her work in such entertaining musicals as ''Seven Brides For Seven Brothers" sharing honors with Howard Keel and "Royal Wedding" co-starring with Fred Astaire among many other delightful family movies, Happy Birthday Jane and many more from your legions of fans around the world!
Herb Stark
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.