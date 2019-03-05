My husband and I attended the Tucson Festival of Books on Sunday morning. We had bought books in the U of A Bookstore and in the U of A Tent on the Mall. My husband stopped for a drink of water and set down his purchases. I had moved on ahead and neither of us realized for 45 minutes that he hadn't picked up his plastic bag of books. We hurried back to the drinking fountain and amazingly the books were still there. Who would have thought? Thank you, Tucson!
Jan & John Nash
Green Valley
