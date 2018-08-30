KINDNESS MATTERS

I wish I could remember

To feel and express

Each and every day

My appreciation for kindness

That often comes my way

When one detects kindness

In another’s tone and act

What a priceless gift that is

A unique phenomenon

Cherished as hers or his

Unmatched by computer apps

Or various symbols of status

Kindness is so available

Though sparingly dispensed

Its value unassailable

Yet kindness can be recognized

When it makes a person’s day

Then such days make one’s life

Meaningful and worthwhile

With less stress less strife

Those who know this truth well

Are fortunate ones indeed

Who, in midst of emotions seething,

Are able to be comforting

As easily as breathing

Kindness and appreciation

Currencies for well being

Bottomless supplies of them lie in wait

To be used by any and all

Tempering exigencies of fate

Bernard Kuhr

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

