KINDNESS MATTERS
I wish I could remember
To feel and express
Each and every day
My appreciation for kindness
That often comes my way
When one detects kindness
In another’s tone and act
What a priceless gift that is
A unique phenomenon
Cherished as hers or his
Unmatched by computer apps
Or various symbols of status
Kindness is so available
Though sparingly dispensed
Its value unassailable
Yet kindness can be recognized
When it makes a person’s day
Then such days make one’s life
Meaningful and worthwhile
With less stress less strife
Those who know this truth well
Are fortunate ones indeed
Who, in midst of emotions seething,
Are able to be comforting
As easily as breathing
Kindness and appreciation
Currencies for well being
Bottomless supplies of them lie in wait
To be used by any and all
Tempering exigencies of fate
Bernard Kuhr
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.