It’s said that with age comes wisdom. I’ll soon become 86. Setting aside experiences, there are countless situations wherein I have no clue. Really. So I’ll take a guess. . .a guess about the present-day practice of playing the “race” card. Surely you’ve noted that virtually everything aired in the media today that is related to people of color is “racist.” Every comment, criticism, characterization, any form of discourse that occupies the moment bearing any degree of evidence one way or the other. Yes, unfortunately, racism still exist. But here’s my guess. You’ve heard it said that “love” is in the eyes of the beholder. Could it be that “racism” is in the eyes of the beholder? So to those wiser than I, how do we alter the prevailing discourse resetting the mind’s eyes of all Americans regardless of our color? How? When?
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.