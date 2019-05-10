Though a challenge for many; set politics aside and assume that you are one of America’s most trusted individuals: a boy scout or a girl scout. The Washington Post has now awarded President Trump with a total of 10,000 Pinocchios. Most agree that the President has a history of un-repenting prevarication. Lie after lie. But you’d think anyone with a middle school level of mathematics or a good scout could conclude that 10,000 misrepresentations of the facts over the time the President has been in office is in itself a lie. You'd have to spin a falsehood at least 12 times a day for 832 days. Some would view the exercise by the Post as excessive, some would applaud them. We should all probably take long look in the mirror and make the pledge to be good scouts: trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, etc.
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.