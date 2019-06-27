Be a conscientious tourist, 6-16-19
This article made many good points. I would add, in addition to never buying products made from endangered animals, don’t give in to the temptation to take selfies with wild animals. The wildlife entertainment “business” has boomed as people want to have their pictures taken with tigers,lions, sloths, anteaters, anacondas, kangaroos, etc; they want to ride elephants. They want to see dolphins jump through burning hoops; they want to see silly women riding on the backs or noses of killer whales. The experience is great for ½ the equation; the people half. For the other half, it is part of a life of mistreatment, misery and abuse, both in front of the camera, and behind the scenes. So, my plea is, please don’t do it, whether traveling abroad or here at home.
Some animals live short, miserable lives, others, like elephants and Orcas, live long and miserable lives.
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.