You say because of “Christian values” you went to volunteer. Does that difference from other religions make you superior?
When you look at Christian values in regard to immigration it appears to be pretty heartless. It’s easy to relate when you consider how fired up the Christian Right was in regard to “The Invasion” of Central Americans to US borders.
The local churches in Tucson who are helping out with asylum seekers have done so without calling into play their particular faith. I’m sure it wouldn’t be that hard find other examples of people crossing lines of their own religious beliefs to help others.
I believe we are all connected. I believe there is no one, or no group who can claim superiority in regard to religion.
When we all can set aside our differences and focus on what unites us, then maybe we can begin a process of healing our extremely divided nation.
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.