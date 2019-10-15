The Desert Coasties – a group of Coast Guard vets in the Green Valley/Sahuarita area – want to publicly thank the Sunshine Knitters of Comanche Wells Mobile Home Park for their generous donation of knitted hats, scarves, shawls, and lap blankets to help veterans stay warm this winter.
The Sunshine Knitters work all year round on the project and turn out hundreds of beautifully crafted items. Groups benefiting from their generosity include homeless veterans, residents of the AZ State Veterans Home, Women Warriors, hospitalized vets, and others.
All the items were accepted by the Desert Coasties and in turn, given to the American Legion Madera Post 131 Auxiliary for distribution
We acknowledged the Sunshine Knitters with a framed letter and a certificate on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Their kindness and devotion to others is an example for all of us.
Sincerely,
Jeffrey Webster, Bob Bonville, Jim Taylor for the Desert Coasties
