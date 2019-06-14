Re; the May 23 article "'Fighting' disease is the wrong metaphor."
Thanks for the thoughtful piece on how the metaphors we use to struggle with disease matter. This made sense to me, don't get lost in the “battle,” losing what we want for in the process. On a global scale, the battle metaphor is more appropriate in dealing with disease. Thanks to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, we are winning this war to finally control these pandemics. However, like with any enemy, if we let up, they come roaring back. Our part is to call or write those who represent us in the House and thank them for the proposed funding of the Global Fund that maintains America’s leadership against these killers. At the same time we can ask our senators to follow the House’s lead and continue America’s bold pledge that inspires two-thirds of the money needed from other donors to finally conquer these pandemics.
Willie Dickerson
Northwest side
