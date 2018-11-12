The point was made this afternoon at a Veteran’s Day concert under the direction of Laszlo Veres, an immigrant to America. The more than 200 in attendance stood as one when the National Anthem was performed. The audience and the members of the orchestra were diverse. Some whites; some native born; some of color; regardless of gender; regardless of ethnicity; regardless of color. It brought tears to my eyes. We were one. We didn’t need a huckster to tell us. No flim flam man. No snake oil salesperson. It was abundantly clear. America HAS BEEN great. America IS great. America WILL BE great. For as long as we want her to be. We treasure you Laszlo.
Kenneth Haber
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.