I was having lunch at a Northwest side chain restaurant the other day and needed to use the "facilities." I left that area to tell the hostess that there was no more toilet paper in the two stalls. She thanked me profusely for letting her know and for being so calm and nice about it... What? It's only toilet paper.
I suggested to her that I detected that because the restaurant was having a low-staff day due to illness, that checking the restrooms was lower on the focus. But again, it was only toilet paper. And then the thought came: it's just another symptom of the angry society in which we live now. She was expecting a tantrum from me. People have stopped being calm and being nice, even in minor situations. "You are more than welcome", Ms. Hostess. And "calm down, people," it's just not that urgent. Be nice/kind/calm. It gets the job done.
Nancy Tepper
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.