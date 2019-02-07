I listened to several interviews with Liam Neeson, an actor I respect for his talent. He spoke about the rage he felt 40 years ago when a loved one was brutally attacked. The rage he felt was intense. The victim said a person of color was the attacker. In his state of rage he hoped he would be attacked himself so he could take out his rage. He went to specific neighborhoods hoping that would happen.
Did he attack anyone? No. Did he insight or aggravate anyone so he could respond? No. Did he act out his rage? No. Did he seek help for this intense feeling of rage? Yes. Did he get it under control with the help of a professional? Yes. This is the lesson to be learned. He sought help and took control of his rage. This is the lesson that should be learned by our youth. Direct your anger in the right direction, take control of your emotions and the world will be a better place.
Bette Cochefski
East side
