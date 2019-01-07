The article “Liberals and conservatives made peace at a university” caught my eye on Sunday (12/23/18). The study cleverly helped people of different political opinions listen to each other for a short time, without engaging in verbal death fights. I’ve published in that same scientific journal and other prestigious journals. The premise of the Star article was the same used PeaceBuilders’s study in Tucson 25 years ago, using the structure of language and peer reinforcement for a common purpose that humans hold in common. PeaceBuilders reduced medically coded violent injuries, behavior problems and increased prosocial behaviors.
Since 1998, my colleagues and I developed an even better approach with decade’s long scientific evidence for reducing violence, addictions, and psychiatric disorders while improving academics, employment and health for more than 1 million children in multiple states (OH, PA, ID, OK, NY, OR, WA, MT) and countries (US, Canada, Ireland, Estonia, Australia). Contrary Rush Limbaugh’s rant, people of different stripes can work together for a better world.
Dennis Embry
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.