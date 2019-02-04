Back in 1990, Pierson Middle School in Nogales conducted a school wide showcase known as Christmas Spectacular. Through trials and tribulations, my 8th grade ESL students performed a mariachi musical selection in front of a live audience of 500 people. "La Charreada" was their selected song and it was indeed a magical performance.
I purchased tickets for the 1991 Mariachi Espectacular at the Tucson Convention Center and took my pupils so that they would experience live mariachi music. They saw Los Changuitos Feos, Mariachi Cobre and Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlan. When Linda Ronstadt appeared on stage, she began to sing "La Charreada," the same song my students had performed back in December. Seeing their faces with so much excitement was a sight to see and a very rewarding experience for me. My thoughts and prayers are with Linda Ronstadt. Thank you for being a part of my life.
Andres Espinoza
Southwest side
