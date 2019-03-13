We have our own Super Hero right here in Tucson! Cody Allen is an AMAZING Young man. This young entrepreneur is the founder and " CEO " of CODY'S FRIENDS, an outstanding, non-profit organization dedicated to helping low-income and homeless residents care for their pets. Cody started his quest while in grammar school. Always a Love for animals, he wanted to do more. His Dream continued with his dedication. & volunteers. Today CODY'S FRIENDS is a big part of our Community. Recently CODY'S FRIENDS was a part of Woofstock, Cody playing a integral part. He has been known to have FREE Blankets available on cold nights, FREE food & beds for pets as needed, and transporting rescue dogs from other shelters. I have followed him over the years. He never ceases to amaze me. We are all lucky to have CODY'S FRIENDS here. KINDNESS Grows here in Tucson. Thank You Cody!
CAROL ANN HAYDEN
Northwest side
