Killing coyotes to reduce their population is futile. Coyote killing contests are a blood sport only and true sports lovers do not take part in this awful game.
Proven science repeatedly has shown when coyote populations are suppressed they quickly rebound, often coming back in greater numbers as the pack breaks up and secondary females mate and produce more young. Repeated studies have shown this to be true.
Love or hate them, coyotes are here to stay and we must find ways to coexist. Money spent and awarded to kill coyotes would be better spent educating visitors and the community to reduce conflicts.
Please consider attending the meeting noted or call/write a letter to Arizona Game & Fish.
What: AZGF Commission Meeting on Proposed Wildlife Killing Contest Rule
Date: Friday, June 21, 2019
Time: 9:00 A.M.
Where: 5000 W. Carefree Hwy., Phoenix, AZ 85086
Judy Mercer
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.