I would like to remind folks that Memorial is NOT about the best shopping deals you can find.
I sincerely hope that everyone remembers what Memorial Day IS about. This day is for honoring the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice of their lives to protect our country and its people.
Instead of rushing to all the stores, think about visiting cemeteries to honor those who gave their lives for us.
The " Arizona Daily Star" printed Memorial Day events honoring those brave men and women in the May 25th edition.
I thank God for all the brave troops today who are still fighting for our country. I invite everyone to take time to remember why we have such a great country. Be thankful.
Karin Militello
Northwest side
