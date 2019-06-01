What saddens me the most about Memorial Day is not the total number of brave men and women who have made the supreme sacrifice in defense of our country, though that alone is dreadful. Rather, it’s the young age that they sacrificed their lives.
As a Vet in the Navy the thought of having all that I’ve lived thus far suddenly snuffed out at that young age overwhelms me. And it’s not only the deaths but also the incurable emotional scars of surviving loved ones as well.
We would do well to take a private moment on this Memorial Day to reflect on our incredibly good fortune of being a citizen of this great country and to thank and honor those who sacrificed their young lives to keep us this way. God bless them all and God bless the United States of America.
PAUL FULLER
Sierra Vista
