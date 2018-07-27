I was driving in rush hour traffic on Prince near Oracle when my car's transmission locked up. I was stopped in a traffic lane and expecting to be rear ended. I was greatly relieved to see blue and red flashing lights in my rearview mirror. Two Tucson police officers helped me unlock the transmission and used their police cruiser to push my car off the road and into a business parking lot. They were friendly and helpful.
I am 80 years old and the temperature was 112 degrees. They used their own cell phones to call road service for me. They provided me with cold water and offered to let me sit in their air conditioned cruiser. They did everything they could to support me. We are fortunate to have such caring "good Samaritans" in the Tucson Police Department.
Roger Steenland
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.