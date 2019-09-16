“We prescribed for the children of Israel that whosoever killed a person -- it shall be as if he had killed all mankind, and whoso saved a life, it shall be as if he had saved the life of all mankind.” Quran, 5:33
On the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, we remember the tragic attacks that took the lives of nearly 3000 people and devastated the nation.
Since the 10th anniversary of the attack, The Muslims for Life campaign has been gathering blood every year in 1500 locations across the US, raising over 60,000 pints, enough to save as many as 180,000 people. Campaigns such as this one represent the true teachings of Islam as described in verse 5:33.
While we should remember the tragedy that shook this country, we should also remember the thousands who continue to serve this country, with the hope of it being better for everyone.
Aamir Quraishy
Northwest side
