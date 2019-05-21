Dear Jonathan Landrum Jr.
More than music. I think that we can all agree that Nipsey Hussle is one of the most influential rappers it was a tragic loss but his history will live on just like Jonathan said, we still have his music and street artists painting murals, one famous painting that has been going viral is by an artist by the name of Gustavo Zermeno the painting is on a basketball court in los angeles. I think that this is the most amazing thing that i ever saw no matter what people say and post on social media it won’t change my opinion about anything, Jonathan was right when he said that nipsey had a “giving back” ethos Nipsey had always thought so to end this on a good note he may of passed away but the path he took, his music, and art will be here on earth forever R.I.P.
Mario Tarin
South side
