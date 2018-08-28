My mom was recently in the ICU at Northwest Medical Center for six days after heart surgery. It was a scary time for my Dad and me, and the nurses made all the difference. On our hardest day, we watched my mom decline as her nurse, Clare, hovered over her, not just asking if she needed anything but questioning every aspect of her comfort until she found something she could provide that would help.
Her compassion and strength carried us through that day, along with nurse tech Emily who had such a take-charge presence that I assumed her position was more advanced. We thank the lovely respiratory therapists, cardiac rehab staff and nurses Mike and Sean, who answered all our questions with kindness. Tucson is blessed to have these nurses, who play such a critical, important role during people's most vulnerable moments.
Deborah Busemeyer
Santa Fe, N.M.
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.