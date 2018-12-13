Our words and deeds have consequences; we reap what we sow. 2018 has been a year of increased distress forced on our natural habitat, Biosphere 1, by our negligence, greed and arrogance seen in the heightened emission of CO2 and extreme climate-caused disasters, also a year of intensified cruelty imposed on humanity by our fear, hatred and brutality witnessed in the unending violence of all scales and the blatant denials of human rights, ranging from suppression of free speech to lack of healthcare to no asylum occurring in many nations, including our USA. As 2019 approaches, may this transitional season of repentance and anticipation of light transform us to fight the dark forces of negligence, greed, arrogance, fear, hatred and brutality with acts of mercy and justice in civility. May the mystery of God becoming one of us enlighten the spirits of ours, as the winter solstice ushers in the longer sunlit hours.
Ke Chiang Hsieh
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.