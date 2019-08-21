I wish to thank the Star for publishing old photos of Tucson in earlier days. The photos of El Charro on Broadway took me back to my days in the fifties as a kid and some of our family outings that were outstanding. In those days we used to go to El Charros get a dozen Tacos at dusk then drive up to A mountain to watch the sun set and the lights go on over the city while enjoying those tacos. It is one of my fondest memories as a kid. I also thank you for publishing the photos of the old movie theaters like Cine Plaza , Lyric , State down town where we would take a bus to go to town to see a movie or two. Those photos took me back to some great times I remember growing up in Tucson . Thanks again.
Donald Shelton
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.