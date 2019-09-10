These questions came to mind:
• In this richest nation in the world, why can’t one who works full time not to have a livable life? Why are our laborers given insufficient wages, uncertain work schedules, inadequate healthcare, and shrinking chances for their young to grow fully?
• In this “one nation under God”, why must the employers and the employees be poised as adversaries?
• In a nation that values a “Judeo-Christian” tradition, why is “loving your neighbor as yourself” considered too radical, let alone “loving your enemy”? Why is “you cannot serve God and mammon” suppressed by greed? Where is Jesus to the most vocal American Christians?
• While voters can still right the wrong through the ballot box, must we wait till justice can only be sought through massive protests like in Hong Kong, where democracy has been usurped by a dictatorship?
God have mercy on US!
Ke Chiang Hsieh
East side
