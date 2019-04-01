During our dog walk this morning, we were attempting to cross Northern Ave, north of Magee, northwest Tucson. Wow, someone actually stopped and let us cross, car had Oregon plates! We spend the summer in Oregon where pedestrians have the right of way, similar to Tucson but the folks in Oregon actually stop for you! In Oregon pedestrian safety is actually stressed and enforced! Thank you to the lady that allowed us to survive another day on Tucson streets!
Charlie LaValley
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.