Every year, more than 500,000 travelers from around the world chose to travel to Guadalajara, Mexico to lodge with people they have never met before. What is more surprising is that the Mexican residents that have seen widespread violence in their country open up their homes to perfect strangers and even offer them room and board free of charge.
The sole factor that brings these travelers to Mexico and the country’s residents to open up their homes, is faith. Every year, believers from 57 nations come to celebrate The Light of the World Church’s Holy Supper in the township of Hermosa Provincia located in the city of Guadalajara.
Parishioners from the United States, Venezuela, Russia, Cuba, El Salvador, Mexico and various other nations lodge with their fellow brethren. Many of the guests have never met those who host them but their faith allows them to see past the race, language, gender, socioeconomic status and ethnicity.
Sarai Armenta
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.