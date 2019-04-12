Re: the April 6 letter "Cynical on opioid crisis."
It is hard to believe the writer was a “mental-health counselor.” He shows no understanding of addiction. First, the human beings he witnessed at the jail were under the influence of powerful drugs. They were not themselves. They have a recognized disease. To judge them as “not A-students” and “damaged goods” is ignorant. How does he know they weren’t A-students before they were prescribed opioids for an injury? Second, his depiction of the drug underworld as a place of enjoyment for addicts is ridiculous. Research shows many addicts turn to heroin when necessary medical options are unavailable.
The writer whines he has to “endure” restrictions on his opioid prescription. Why must he blame addicts instead of protections put in place from understanding of the power of opioids?
The letter implies that addicts are undeserving of aid indicating a serious lack of insight and empathy necessary to be an effective counselor. He needs to find a different field of employment.
Dee Maitland
Marana
