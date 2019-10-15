When I am out and about I wear my cap with its inscription: "WWII Veteran", and I am often stopped by women, men and even youngsters and thanked for my service. This is very much appreciated by me, and some interesting conversations ensue as some of my well-wishers are also veterans.
But I write to thank all the Vietnam War veterans for their service. The country was completely behind the USA being in WWII, but many people were against our being in the Vietnam War. Unfortunately this dislike of our being in the war resulted in invective against our servicemen, which was abominable. I am reminded of the expression used about Confederate soldiers fighting in our Civil War, "Honorable Men in a Dishonorable Cause (i.e. slavery)". I think those against the Vietnam War, which was their right, should have considered our Vietnam servicemen "Honorable Men in a Disliked Cause." Thank you all you Vietnam Vets for your Service!
Gerry Lessells
West side
