Ruben Martinez’s article regarding great disillusion with his Catholic faith hit home. My own father was a victim of assault as a child by Catholic priests. Ruben writes well about a thoroughly corrupted institution with pathetically little to say in response to their crimes. His students and children will benefit from his willingness to discuss the painful subject of betrayal. Hopefully more Catholics will demand more from their church. Ironic that Ruben’s grandmother rarely set foot in a church. I wish him well as he continues to search for truth and justice. Survivors can seek help at www.snapnetwork.org.
VICKIE JAHASKE
North side
