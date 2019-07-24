Re: the July 20 article "A Tucson kid was over the moon with anticipation."
Another great column by David Fitzsimmons. In his last paragraph he dreams of America doing amazing things, including curing diseases and bringing peace to all mankind. These are up to us as individuals. We have to do them ourselves. We cannot expect peace when we're at war with the animals. We exploit them. We destroy their habitat. And we eat them. Stop eating their flesh, and we'll be on the way to health and peace.
Gail Sutton
Catalina
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.