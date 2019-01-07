Holiday presents have been opened and family and friends have been thanked. But there is one group of unsung heroes who also deserve our gratitude — members of the U.S. Postal Service. As I stood in a long line a over the holidays at the Desert Foothills Station, I observed folks ahead of me carrying all manner of boxes and other parcels being helped calmly and efficiently by postal employees. A wait that I was sure would be a minimum of 10 minutes turned out to be five.
Also, on a recent Saturday afternoon, after closing hours at the Casas Adobes station, an employee helped me get the right postage for a Christmas greeting that needed to be hand stamped. Kudos to Alex and Davis of the Desert Foothills Station and all U.S. postal employees everywhere who made our joyous holiday season possible.
Barbara Russek
North side
