The President's failure to appear at the Veterans Memorial in France is reprehensible. Can you visualize a guard at the grave of the Unknown Soldier failing to appear due to to inclement conditions, or a soldier refusing to go on patrol because it was raining? Of course not! The president expects our military to respond to any crisis without regard to current conditions. But maybe this to much to to be expected of of someone who found cause to evade military service under questionable conditions.
Aubrey "Smokey" Evans
West side
