What is the longest you have fought for a goal? Months?? Years? Think of your new years resolution or learning to play your new guitar. WHY DO we often give up our goals? Do we lack motivation? Time? Help?
In 2012, Sandra Bocanegra, a cashier at a 7/11 in El Monte, Calif., appeared in the talent show "Tengo Talento Mucho Talento." Sad as it may be, her second place didn't get her much attention. Nonetheless, nearly five years later, Sandra found a way to keep wrestling for her dream posting home made videos of her songs!! A young brave heart whose world class voice had been heard by millions, again sharing her gift to humanity because thats her passion. Her goal... her dream.
When you see her video, "Mi enemigo el amor," you are seeing the battle for her dream. you are witnessing the pursue of her happiness. She doesn't sing in english but her language will sound familiar.... you've been trying to learn it every New Years.
Mimi Telvis
Downtown
