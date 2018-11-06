All 7 billion+ humans on Earth and in space belong to the same species: Homo sapiens. All humans are of equal worth to God.
Questions for those who hate: Why do you feel threatened by people who are different than you? Did it ever occur to you that your ideas could be mistaken? Have you examined your beliefs for their validity in today’s world? Statements: Hating someone is wrong and sinful. The use of violence is wrong and sinful. One group does not have to dominate others. All groups and persons can work together in harmony as equal partners.
Flora Frederick
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.