Re: the Oct. 3 letter "Teachers deserve to earn more than ballplayers."
Wonderful. Raytheon will get 1000 more people to make weapons of mass destruction. What a warped society we are, bereft of spirituality.
I agree with the sentiments of Roger Engels who dislikes a ballplayer making $30 million a year when teachers can earn less than $40,000 per year. Still, the player is not in the business of killing people. The engineers should be making the $40,000 and buying their own supplies. The teachers should be making the six figures.
Gail Sutton
Catalina
