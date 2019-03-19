Re: “No forgiveness…” (ADS 3/17)
I too agree with the Mr. Kass's thinking that Ms. Muthana should be prosecuted under the laws of the USA for her regrettable decision to join ISIS. However, that she should not be allowed to return to the nation of her citizenship to face charges would be a step against the citizenship of us all … a bad precedent. Also, the writer is clearly ignorant of the Christian Bible in suggesting that forgiveness is not a redeeming value. The originator of the Christian religion made an ultimate sacrifice of forgiving us all in his final words … a choice freely available to us. Our laws rule the behavior of all citizens. Finally, the child, a citizen by birth, should not be disadvantaged in lawfully pursuing all the privileges of her citizenship. Our system of justice, however flawed, is an amazing heritage and should prevail.
