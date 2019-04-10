Re: the April 2 article "Today, for 24 hours, is Arizona Gives Day."
The American Society of Forensic Accountants opines that more than 20% of every donated dollar vanishes annually due to intentional fraud by "charitable" Non-profits. The non-profit industry accounts for more than 6% of the USA's $19 trillion Gross Domestic Product ("GDP") . If my math is correct, an "extra" $354 Million will go to charity if we simply stop grant fraud.
Before you give, contact the charity and ask for their reports. Honest charities will gladly send you the information showing how your funds will be used.
Please give, but with caution. Using both our hearts and minds will help our chosen causes, our National Budget, and END GRANT FRAUD!
Mona Snape
Ajo
