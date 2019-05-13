Re: the April 29 article "Backpacks on UA Mall will put focus on mental health, suicide."
I have worked as a mental health first responder for the Community Health Associates Crisis Mobile Team for the last three and a half years. I have often heard children and young adults in our community verbalize a desire to self-harm. Many of these individuals have some degree of unresolved trauma. Our mental health system is not equipped to provide long-term counseling for everyone in need. Therefore, I believe the first line of defense is to help people as we see the need arise. Many times, the individual needing assistance does not feel worthy of the help. However, we can each make a difference...one question, comment, offer to listen. We have to get back to basics with face to face communication and social gatherings, not just social media; out of the mouths of babes.
Caren Jablonsky
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.