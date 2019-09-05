Several recent research findings indicate people who are optimistic live longer than those who are pessimists. This is true regardless of socioeconomic status, body mass index, or alcohol use. Research from Boston University's Medical School surveying/following 70,000 people indicates the most optimistic people live an average of 11 to 15 percent longer than pessimistic peers. Women who are optimists are also 50 percent more likely to live at least to age 85, while male optimists are 70 percent more likely to live that long.
It isn't clear why optimists live longer but researchers the researchers believe optimists may be better at regulating stressors and bouncing back from negative events. Optimists typically have healthier habits--they exercise more and smoke less or not at all.
So the old song lyric may be good advice, "Gray skies are going to clear up so put on a happy face."
Pamela Farris
Oro Valley
