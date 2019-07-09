Re: the July 3 article "Dairy industry bankrolling coffee bars in high schools."
The article, following the Star's apparent editorial policy, refuses to address the atrocities in dairies being constantly exposed by undercover investigators. Reading the Star, someone would have to assume that the treatment of animals in American agriculture is just fine. IT'S NOT. IT's a nightmare that's being covered up by a combination of media and industry. If you don't believe me, why hasn't the Star reported on the laws being enacted in more states to criminalize investigations of animal-abusing businesses?
Gary DiNardo
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.