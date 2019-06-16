John S Gallardo, my father, died last month before his 95th birthday. Born in Mexico, he came to Barrio Viejo at age 3. At 5, he would lose his father to a mining accident and become head of the household at 10, shining shoes after school to help his mother. He quit school after 8th grade to shine more shoes. As a teen he worked at SPRR and boxed for money. At 22, he became a U.S. citizen upon his honorable discharge from the Army Medic Corps after WWII. He loved and respected my mom for 72 years. He worked two jobs for 25 years raising a family in a good neighborhood, with time to create the nicest looking home on the street upon which he lived for 63 years. For 30 years, he volunteered for his church charity. All he did in his life , I will never achieve in mine. An everyday example of humility and dignity, he was a good father and I will miss him.
Daniel Gallardo
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.