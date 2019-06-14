This place is a dream come true. Management Teresa is very professional and makes this place a 5 star place for a reason. Her ability to handle 80 residents and keep the place very comfortable . It nice to trust your management to do a very good job . It beautiful setting and comfortable setting . Makes you feel like your a living in a place for a princess or lord. Very elegant . Just moved here, very grateful to have this place and wonderful staff members. Have a coordinator that very kind and all management , even maintance , housekeeping kind also. They make extra effort and smile .
Jackie Rittel
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.