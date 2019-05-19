I think this is a wonderful idea! However, as in anything comes concerns. I would like to know what steps are in place to ensure that this place will be safe i.e. family safety, employee safety, how will occupants be screened for drugs etc. How will visitors be screened to ensure that protection orders from the courts are adhered to ensure families (women/children) are protected from their abusers? Will there opportunities for volunteers to come and help?
Larry Wyche
Southeast side
