I saw the Ben's Bells article on Hannah Sainz from Gale Elementary. She was my daughters second-grade teacher. My daughter has ADHD and other behavioral issues and had been through some life changes during the year she was in Mrs. Sainz class. She was an absolute wonderful teacher, she always went above and beyond, and she did more then she ever had to do! She developed special techniques for my daughter while in her class, to keep her on track!
She even attended my daughters therapy sessions outside of school hours, because she cared that much, and was a part of my daughter “care team” and would do anything to help her get through what she was going through! She helped my daughter be a successful student. My daughter is in sixth grade now, and she has yet to have another teacher anything like Mrs. Sainz! Unfortunately I don’t believe we’ll ever have the pleasure of having another teacher like her. She is beyond amazing!
Heidi Palmer
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.