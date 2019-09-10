There have been two many killings of offenders by police that have been antagonized that can easily be reduced.
Use a Star Trek like weapon which paralyzes first before shooting the offender with a gun.
This will require a better engineered taser. one that is organized like the type of device that is used to immobilize large animals plus a device built into the taser to automatically call for a backup medical police team.
Some of these devices may be designed to operate like air riffle dart guns designedt o immobilize with chemicals, and perhaps in the future engineers may be able to design a high voltage dart that will do the same job.
The type of job the officer is doing would determine the type of non-lethal weapon he would carry.
At night a billy club with a high intensity light on the end of it may be also useful at times to temporary blind an offender.
John Bonar
North side
